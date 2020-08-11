COVID-19 outbreak reported among staff at Bridgeport assisted living facility

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported among staff at an assisted living facility in Bridgeport, according to health officials.

Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department administrator Chad Bundy said there are four positive cases among staff members at Elmcroft of Maplewood. There are no positive cases among residents at this time.

The health department conducted testing on all employees and residents, Bundy said.

Bundy said they hope to have results back in four days.

