Fairmont Little League eliminated in state tournament

Fell to Bi-State 16-1
By Darren Zaslau and Carly Nevis
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENBRIER, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont’s run at the Little League state tournament came to an end on Monday night as the Marion County boys fell to Bi-State, 16-1.

Fairmont stayed alive in the earlier game on Monday, defeating Logan, 3-2 courtesy of a walk-off hit from River McClain.

Owen Music pitched a stellar game as well with 16 strikeouts.

The back-to-back District 5 champions finish in the top four in the state.

