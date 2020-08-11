James Allen Mace, 77, of Bridgeport, WV, devoted husband and father, avid reader and music lover, sportsman and coach, and beloved educator, reached the end of a valiant life, boldly going where many have gone before to meet his Lord Jesus on Saturday evening August 8, 2020 at United Hospital Center. He was born on December 21, 1942 in Despard, WV a son of the late Holly Davis Mace and Carrie Neva Tawney Mace. He is survived by his amazing wife of 53 years, Conda Kay Campbell Mace whom he married on April 8, 1967. In addition to his wife he is also survived by one daughter, Kelly Marie McDonald, M.D. of Nashville, TN and one son, Kevin James Mace M.D. and his wife Raylea of Fairmont; three grandchildren, Parker Mace, Audrey Mace and Caleb Mace, all of Fairmont. James also has many “adopted” children who have held a very special place in his heart and whom he has loved dearly as his own. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Carey Mace and Merwyn “Mert” Mace; and two sisters, Patricia Cook and Bernyce Mace. He leaves behind many special close sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, and friends. James was a graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School, Salem College and West Virginia Wesleyan, where he received his MBA. He was also a Veteran of the United States Air Force, working for a time with the Strategic Air Command. He was also a past member of the Civil Air Patrol of WV. He remained a fervent patriot for the rest of his life. He retired after 33 years of employment from the Union Carbide, and subsequently was an Adjunct Professor with West Virginia Wesleyan College, Fairmont State College where he taught in the federal prison system, and Salem College. His great passion was teaching. The Mountain State Auto Auction was a later part of his life where he worked with many new and old friends. He was a CBN (Christian Broadcasting Network) member, supporting missions and ministries for Christ worldwide, including Superbook for children, which was dear to his heart. His love for music was diverse and included orchestral pieces, Il Divo, the Beach Boys, and bluegrass. He loved harmony and singing along. He was also a member of Horizons Church. His love for sports was in the playing, not the watching. He loved golf and skiing, although he was good at bowling, billiards, tennis, swimming, basketball, and especially baseball and softball. He read many fiction and nonfiction books, often 5 books at a time. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.burnsidefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to two charities close to James’ heart: Clarksburg Mission and/or Celebrate Recovery. Family and friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Wednesday August 12, 2020 from 5-8 pm. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday August 13, 2020 at 11:00 am, with Pastor Quint Pitts presiding. Interment will be in West Virginia National Cemetery in Grafton with Military Honors.

