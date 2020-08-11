Advertisement

Johnny Ray Paxton

By Master Control
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Johnny Ray Paxton, 62, of Fairmont, passed away at his home on Monday, August 10, 2020. He was born on July 06, 1958, in Baltimore, Maryland, a son of the late Donald K. Paxton Sr. and Betty May (Shuttlesworth) Paxton. Johnny will be remembered as a kind, loving person, who cared for everyone. He was fun to be around and share stories with. He is survived by his girlfriend of 17 years, Cheryl Blair. He is survived by brothers: Donald Paxton and wife Carol Ann, of Fairmont, Larry Paxton, of Maryland, Terry Paxton, of Florida, and Eddie Paxton, of Maryland; sisters, Joannie Mariner, of the southern US, and Faith Ann Depinto, of Elkins; and his beloved cats: Fluffy, Cuddles, Prince, and Princess. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Robert Paxton. In keeping with the family’s wishes, Johnny will be cremated. Memorial contributions may be made to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, to offset funeral expenses. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

