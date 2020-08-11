Advertisement

Jury selected in trial against former Marshall student

This will be the first jury trial at the Cabell County Courthouse since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
7/31/19 Hardin was expelled after new sexual assault charges emerged.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
UPDATE 1:00 p.m. 8/11/2020

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The jury has been selected for the trial against former Marshall University student Joseph Chase Hardin.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jury selection began Tuesday in the case against a former Marshall University student accused of sexual assault.

Joseph Chase Hardin is charged with sexually assaulting two women in 2018.

The Marshall University student was expelled last year after those charges were filed. The university said it followed state and federal regulations, including issuing a no-contact order.

Hardin has been out on bond since December.

Hardin has completed a jail sentence for battery. Those charges stemmed from a separate case. Hardin was serving a three year probation but the judge in that case reinstated a jail sentence once new allegations against Hardin came to light.

Officials tell WSAZ.com the hope is to get the jury seated by Tuesday afternoon.

This will be the first jury trial at the Cabell County Courthouse since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

