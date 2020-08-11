Kansas WWII veteran surprised with parade on 110th birthday

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas veteran Julia Kabance celebrates her 110th birthday Monday.

“Did you ever see someone that old before?” Julia laughed.

Born August 10, 1910, Julia is the oldest known Native American World War II veteran, and the oldest member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation.

She enlisted in the Army in 1942 and performed clerical work for more than two years as the war raged on overseas. She later spent 17 years volunteering at the VA in Topeka.

On her 110th, the Combat Vets Association is making sure she gets the celebration fit for a hero.

“It’s an honor to see an American hero right here in Wamego at 110 years old,” Robert Breinig said.

Dozens of motorcyclists drove her nursing home for a parade Monday, stopping to sing “Happy Birthday” along the way.

“As these warriors are stuck in their homes and they can’t get out to celebrate with their families, we bring the party to them,” Jake McCoy said.

As for what’s next for Julia?

“They say just keep on doing what you’ve been doing,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.