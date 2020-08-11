Monday Night Forecast | August 10th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The destructive weather from today’s long-lasting wind storm across the midwest is now slowly coming to a close. Ohio and Kentucky still dealing with severe weather as a formerly well-defined squall line break apart. These storms are tracking SW so they will either dissipate before crossing into West Virginia or provide a rumble of thunder with a non-severe storm overnight in isolated nature.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with isolated rain showers to an evening t-storm possible, mainly along Eastern regions and higher terrain. High: 90

Wednesday: Frontal boundary starts knocking on our door increasing rain and storm chances as well as cloud cover. High: 90

Thursday: Stalled out frontal boundary provides an overcast look with stubborn clouds and scattered rain showers throughout the day with occasional storms. High: 88

Friday: Rain and storm chances continue with more cloud cover and very limited sunshine. High: 88

