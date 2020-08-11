Advertisement

New trucks to help feed seniors during pandemic

W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice announces new meal delivery trucks that will be used to provide food to seniors across the state.
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services has a new tool to provide meals to those in need across the state.

Gov. Jim Justice joined Senior Services leaders on Tuesday to unveil the first 16 meal delivery trucks. An additional 27 vehicles have been purchased and will hit the roads in the coming weeks.

The trucks are capable of delivering both hot and cold meals to seniors in West Virginia. Around $1 million was spent to purchase the new vehicles.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, closing many senior centers that provided free meals daily, demand for delivered meals has increased greatly. The Bureau of Senior Services expects meal delivery to increase by more than 500,000 meals in 2020 compared to last year.

