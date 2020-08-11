One person dead after car hits produce stand in Monongalia County

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is dead after a car hit a produce stand in Monongalia County Monday afternoon.

Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single vehicle crash off of Fairmont Road at 4 p.m., according to a news release from Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a Subaru Legacy exited the road, hitting a produce stand, owned by Duda’s Farm, injuring an employee and a patron.

The employee suffered minor injuries, according to deputies. The patron was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Deputies are not releasing the victim’s name at this time.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstructionist and Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

