Pryor more comfortable heading into year two at MHS

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown rising senior point guard Xavier Pryor feels like he has a lot more to give to the Mohigans.

Pryor transferred from Northern Garrett in Maryland before his junior season and was thrown into the starting point guard role. He was solid, averaging 7 points and 4 assists in 23 minutes of action.

However, it was not enough to lift Mohigans to the playoffs.

After a year under his belt in West Virginia, Pryor is anxious for the opportunity to leave it all out on the court in 2020-21.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.