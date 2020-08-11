Advertisement

Randolph County local expresses concern for elders through pandemic

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) - With concerns for her father, Randolph County resident Carolyn Postelwait wanted answers from the nursing home where he resided.

“I felt like I wasn’t really being heard, and I felt like things weren’t following proper protocols,” she said.

“I am his daughter and I know my dad and I know when something is wrong with him,” Postelwait said. “The wait and see approach does not work.”

She was then advised to reach out to the state ombudsman program for help, but was told via email they were waiting to receive the proper PPE before they could make visits.

“It made me ill to my stomach to be honest,” Postelwait said. “The one agency that’s suppose to be able to go in anytime and check on people and resolve family concerns at a time that we are in a crisis, and they can’t because they don’t have the equipment needed?”

“Funding for equipment has been allocated for, I don’t understand,” she said.

5 News took Postelwait’s questions to the Legal Aid of West Virginia. A state long-term care ombudsman, Susan Messenger, said they have finally gotten the equipment they need, and although nursing home residents have had the option to connect with them virtually or over the phone, Messenger understands it’s not helpful for everyone.

“We’ve had a lot of discussions with our public health experts trying to get information on how we can do in person visits again because that is an important piece of access to the ombudsman program,” she said.

Postelwait said she is grateful for the services her father has been provided, but she wants to make sure all elders are provided for in a timely manner.

“We need to do better by our elderly population and it’s all of our responsibility, we all owe them that. None of us would be here without that generation,” she said.

Messenger also stated that they are hoping to begin visiting residents in nursing homes sometime next week, but it isn’t official due to the unprecedented times.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

College football is not just for the players: WVU athletics brings millions in revenue into Morgantown

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Several athletic conferences have cancelled their seasons, but the Big Twelve is moving forward with football in the Fall.

State

New trucks to help feed seniors during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The trucks can deliver both hot and cold meals across the state.

State

Second lawsuit filed for egg price gouging

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The lawsuit claims the company increased the price of a dozen eggs from $1.18 on February 24 to $4.27 on March 30.

News

Trial begins in case against former Marshall student

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This will be the first jury trail at the Cabell County Courthouse since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 outbreak reported among staff at Bridgeport assisted living facility

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported among staff at a long-term care facility in Bridgeport, according to health officials.

News

One person dead after car hits produce stand in Monongalia County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
One person is dead after a car hit a produce stand in Monongalia County Monday afternoon.

State

Salango endorsed by W.Va. United Auto Workers

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
The West Virginia chapter of the United Auto Workers has endorsed Democratic candidate for governor Ben Salango.

State

121 new cases of COVID-19, 6 additional deaths reported in W.Va. Tuesday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday. Six more deaths were also reported.

State

W.Va. doctor found guilty in federal trial of illegally distributing painkillers

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The verdict against Ricky L. Houdersheldt, 68, an osteopath, came after a six-day federal jury trial.

News

Harrison County Board of Education plans ahead for students that will partake in virtual learning

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:57 PM EDT
|
By Veronica Ogbe
For the Harrison County Board of Education, they’re already planning ahead for students that will partake in virtual learning or if schools have to switch to remote learning.