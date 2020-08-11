Tuesday Evening Forecast | August 11th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Tuesday so far has featured cooler air temperatures with higher dewpoints leaving a saturated atmosphere. A few showers have been spotted mainly confined to the Eastern high terrain. The sun continues to be covered by thick clouds as moisture levels increase leading us to a week with plenty of rain and t-storm chances. A stalled out frontal boundary paired with a trough will provide multiple opportunities for rainstorms to appear especially during the late afternoon and evening hours with a steamy feel during dry times. Temperatures a few degrees above average for this week.

Wednesday: Mix of thick clouds and sunny breaks with humidity lingering. Rain showers will begin with the passage of a sluggish frontal boundary that will stall out and stick with us for the next few days. High: 88

Thursday: Clouds turn to an overcast look with rain showers and t-storms sparking up mainly late-day hours. High: 86

Friday: Thick clouds with scattered showers to the occasional storm; watch for soggy areas that may lead to localized flooding from any consistent and/or soaking rain. High: 88

This Weekend: Unfortunately, our weekend won’t be quite as beautiful as last if you favor the dry, warm weather that was featured. This weekend we keep temperatures about average, but humidity levels will remain high. Plenty of moisture to still work with means that the occasional downpour will be around. Some peeks of sunshine will sneak in between stubborn clouds. Temperatures ranging from the low to mid-80s.

