Tuesday Night Forecast | August 11th 2020

By Colleen Campbell
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Besides our Eastern regions of Pocahontas and Pendleton Counties, much of NCWV has been sneaking away with dry weather once again. A fair mix of sun and clouds with increased dewpoints has us feeling a little sticky tonight. That heavy, saturated air will linger into tonight and the remainder of the week. This means that with any rainstorm over the next few days, heaps of soaking rain will be possible. If we get enough of those drenching pockets, we may flirt with the threat of seeing some localized flooding towards the end of the work week.

Wednesday: Mix of thick clouds and sunny breaks with humidity lingering. Rain showers will begin with the passage of a sluggish frontal boundary that will stall out and stick with us for the next few days. High: 88

Thursday: Clouds turn to an overcast look with rain showers and t-storms sparking up mainly late-day hours. High: 86

Friday: Thick clouds with scattered showers to the occasional storm; watch for soggy areas that may lead to localized flooding from any consistent and/or soaking rain. High: 88

This Weekend: Unfortunately, our weekend won’t be quite as beautiful as last if you favor the dry, warm weather that was featured. This weekend we keep temperatures about average, but humidity levels will remain high. Plenty of moisture to still work with means that the occasional downpour will be around. Some peeks of sunshine will sneak in between stubborn clouds. Temperatures ranging from the low to mid-80s.

