Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth: August 11, 2020

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The way the economy goes through cycles affects the stock market. In today’s Wisdom to Wealth segment sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John explains when is the right time to borrow from your 401k.

John Halterman: Is there ever a smart time to borrow from your 401k? Well I gotta tell ya a lot of times it doesn’t make sense because I’m a big believer in leverage money and so when you go and buy a boat, a car, a house or anything that has property tied to it, go to the bank and the bank will use that property as collateral. And of course today, interest rates are super low. So it’s always smarter to use someone else’s money. Now when you don’t have collateral and you are in an emergency situation and you have no where else to go. Well I would rather see you borrow from your 401k then to charge it to your credit cards. Because at least with your 401k we know the payments are going to end on a specific time. With your credit cards its open ended. So it could go on forever. So there is a smart time but use it wisely. For more answers, call me or visit my website

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Wisdom to Wealth: August 11, 2020

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

Customer banned from local store

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
A post of a woman who allegedly made racist remarks to a person of color in one local store is making the rounds on social media.

News

Fairmont postal office to close

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
The USPS East Side station in Fairmont is closing down August 22, 2020.

Community

$600 unemployment benefits set to expire

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
Unemployment benefits could drop significantly as senate majority leader Mitch McConnell indicated that the GOP will not extend the six hundred dollar checks.

Latest News

Wisdom to Wealth with John Halterman

Wisdom to Wealth: July 21, 2020

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT
We would all like to save on our tax bill. In this Wisdom to Wealth segment sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John explains some strategies to do just that.

News

Senator Manchin visits new tech facility

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
After about six years operating out of Morgantown, 4D Tech Solutions is now is Fairmont

Wisdom to Wealth with John Halterman

Wisdom to Wealth: July 7, 2020

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT
In this Wisdom to Wealth segment sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John tells us about how to approach the retirement red zone.

Wisdom to Wealth with John Halterman

Wisdom to Wealth: Staying informed on changes in financial related laws

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
Wisdom to Wealth: June 30, 2020

Wisdom to Wealth with John Halterman

Wisdom to Wealth: June 23, 2020

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT
Wisdom to Wealth segment June 23, 2020

Wisdom to Wealth with John Halterman

Solutions 4 Financial Independence: 12/13/18

Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 at 10:40 AM EST
|
By Vanessa Bassi
Question: I love the thought of winning the huge prize money from the lottery. If I won, should I take the lump sum of payments?