WVU football splits defensive coordinator role between Lesley & Addae

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Instead of naming a replacement for defensive coordinator Vic Koenning, Neal Brown elected to split defensive duties between defensive line coach Jordan Lesley and cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae.

Lesley is in charge of the fronts while Addae is manning the back end. So far no decision has been made on who will actually be calling the defensive plays.

“They’ve been working together for the last couple of weeks and they’ll continue to work together,” head coach Neal Brown said. “As we get closer to a game week or a couple of weeks out, we will let you know where we are at.”

