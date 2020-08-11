WVU lands second Arizona transfer in LB Tony Fields

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Another former Wildcat will be joining the Mountaineers this fall as Arizona linebacker Tony Fields announced his commitment on Twitter tonight.

He joins his former teammate Scottie Young as the second Arizona player to transfer to the Mountaineers this summer. Both played for current DB coach Jahmile Addae, who was with the Wildcats from 2013-17.

The graduate transfer played three seasons for Arizona and started all 37 games, totaling 287 tackles, 8.5 sacks and an interception. In 2019, he logged 94 tackles including 5 TFLs, 3 pass breakups, an interception and forced fumble.

