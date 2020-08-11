Advertisement

WVU lands second Arizona transfer in LB Tony Fields

Graduate transfer linebacker from the Wildcats
By Darren Zaslau and Carly Nevis
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Another former Wildcat will be joining the Mountaineers this fall as Arizona linebacker Tony Fields announced his commitment on Twitter tonight.

He joins his former teammate Scottie Young as the second Arizona player to transfer to the Mountaineers this summer. Both played for current DB coach Jahmile Addae, who was with the Wildcats from 2013-17.

The graduate transfer played three seasons for Arizona and started all 37 games, totaling 287 tackles, 8.5 sacks and an interception. In 2019, he logged 94 tackles including 5 TFLs, 3 pass breakups, an interception and forced fumble.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Fairmont Little League eliminated in state tournament

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Darren Zaslau and Carly Nevis
Fell to Bi-State 16-1

Sports

Justice says schools must be willing to pivot for fall sports start date

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Darren Zaslau
Football is slated to being practice next week

Sports

Former WVU QB Trey Lowe III transfers to Southern Mississippi

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Darren Zaslau and Carly Nevis
Spent two seasons in Morgantown

Sports

Brown: “Our team wants to play and our coaches want to coach”

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Darren Zaslau and Carly Nevis
WVU Football opens fall camp despite uncertainty

Latest News

Sports

Sources: Big Ten votes to cancel football season; Conference spokesman says otherwise

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The Sunday vote by school presidents was 12-2 to call off fall sports because of the pandemic.

Sports

Fairmont Stays Alive Downing Central Greenbrier, 6-1 in State Tournament Elimination Game

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Darren Zaslau
Advances to play Logan at 6 p.m. Monday

Sports

Heenan Promoted to Salem Baseball Head Coach

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Darren Zaslau
WVU alum served as Tigers' assistant coach last year

Sports

Power 5 Commissioners Hold Emergency Meeting Sunday

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Darren Zaslau
Concerns growing among athletics officials regarding not playing fall sports due to COVID-19

Sports

WVU Defensive End Alston to Miss First Half of Season

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Darren Zaslau
Junior played in just two games before suffering season-ending knee injury last year

Sports

WVU Football Begins Fall Camp Monday

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Darren Zaslau
Team will practice in two groups for COVID-19 safety