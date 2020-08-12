Advertisement

Bridgeport Fire Department subject to study on optimal placement

By Kaley Fedko
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 1:38 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport City Fire Department will be the subject of a new study.

At Monday’s meeting, city council approved a contract with a firm in North Carolina that will study the fire department and analyze its response times.

“One of the goals for city council is our public safety facilities, and that includes the police and fire department. This is the first phase of considering the best place for our fire department,” says city manager Randy Wetmore.

NC Fire Rescue Innovation Solutions will receive reports from the city and the 911 center. They will use this information to analyze response times. With this method, the firm can decipher if fire department is in the best location for the city.

“They’ll put it into their software programs, interpret that data, then provide us with a written report as well as a Zoom presentation for council,” says Wetmore.

In the report, a recommendation will be made to council.

“The recommendations could be everything is okay right now... you might want to look here and there because of different developments going on, look at your developments now.... so it’s gonna be an overall information thing so we can make decisions about the future,” he adds.

Wetmore says the study will take 30 to 45 days to complete. The study will start next week or the following week.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local political expert weighs in on Harris pick

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adam Wright
Presidential Candidate Joe Biden has officially picked his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris of California to be his hopeful Vice President.

News

College football is not just for the players: WVU athletics brings millions in revenue into Morgantown

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Several athletic conferences have cancelled their seasons, but the Big Twelve is moving forward with football in the Fall.

News

Randolph County local expresses concern for elders through pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
With concerns for her father, Randolph County resident Carolyn Postelwait wanted answers from the nursing home where he resided.

State

New trucks to help feed seniors during pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The trucks can deliver both hot and cold meals across the state.

Latest News

State

Second lawsuit filed for egg price gouging

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The lawsuit claims the company increased the price of a dozen eggs from $1.18 on February 24 to $4.27 on March 30.

News

Trial begins in case against former Marshall student

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This will be the first jury trail at the Cabell County Courthouse since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

News

COVID-19 outbreak reported among staff at Bridgeport assisted living facility

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported among staff at a long-term care facility in Bridgeport, according to health officials.

News

One person dead after car hits produce stand in Monongalia County

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
One person is dead after a car hit a produce stand in Monongalia County Monday afternoon.

State

Salango endorsed by W.Va. United Auto Workers

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
The West Virginia chapter of the United Auto Workers has endorsed Democratic candidate for governor Ben Salango.

State

121 new cases of COVID-19, 6 additional deaths reported in W.Va. Tuesday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday. Six more deaths were also reported.