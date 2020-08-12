Bridgeport Fire Department subject to study on optimal placement

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport City Fire Department will be the subject of a new study.

At Monday’s meeting, city council approved a contract with a firm in North Carolina that will study the fire department and analyze its response times.

“One of the goals for city council is our public safety facilities, and that includes the police and fire department. This is the first phase of considering the best place for our fire department,” says city manager Randy Wetmore.

NC Fire Rescue Innovation Solutions will receive reports from the city and the 911 center. They will use this information to analyze response times. With this method, the firm can decipher if fire department is in the best location for the city.

“They’ll put it into their software programs, interpret that data, then provide us with a written report as well as a Zoom presentation for council,” says Wetmore.

In the report, a recommendation will be made to council.

“The recommendations could be everything is okay right now... you might want to look here and there because of different developments going on, look at your developments now.... so it’s gonna be an overall information thing so we can make decisions about the future,” he adds.

Wetmore says the study will take 30 to 45 days to complete. The study will start next week or the following week.

