Former WVU guard Bolden inks first pro contract in Montenegro

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer guard James “Beetle” Bolden is heading overseas. Beetle announced on Instagram that he has signed with KK Lovcen Cetinje in Montenegro.

Bolden played his final year of college basketball at Alabama but was a fan favorite in three years with the Mountaineers. His first two were spent as the backup point guard to current Phoenix Suns guard Jevon Carter, but as a junior he shined. In 2018-19, he averaged 12.2 points, nearly 3 rebounds and 3 assists in 18 games before a season-ending wrist injury.

