Advertisement

Former WVU guard Bolden inks first pro contract in Montenegro

Played final year with Alabama Crimson Tide
Beetle Bolden
Beetle Bolden(wdtv)
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer guard James “Beetle” Bolden is heading overseas. Beetle announced on Instagram that he has signed with KK Lovcen Cetinje in Montenegro.

Bolden Instagram

Bolden played his final year of college basketball at Alabama but was a fan favorite in three years with the Mountaineers. His first two were spent as the backup point guard to current Phoenix Suns guard Jevon Carter, but as a junior he shined. In 2018-19, he averaged 12.2 points, nearly 3 rebounds and 3 assists in 18 games before a season-ending wrist injury.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Big Ten, Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The move comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.

Sports

Pryor more comfortable heading into year two at MHS

Updated: 2 hours ago
Averaged 7 points in first season with Mohigans

Sports

WVU football splits defensive coordinator role between Lesley & Addae

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Carly Nevis and Darren Zaslau
Defensive coordinator Vic Koenning was let go last month

Sports

Fairmont Little League eliminated in state tournament

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Darren Zaslau and Carly Nevis
Fell to Bi-State 16-1

Latest News

Sports

WVU lands second Arizona transfer in LB Tony Fields

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Darren Zaslau and Carly Nevis
Graduate transfer linebacker from the Wildcats

Sports

Justice says schools must be willing to pivot for fall sports start date

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT
|
By Darren Zaslau
Football is slated to being practice next week

Sports

Former WVU QB Trey Lowe III transfers to Southern Mississippi

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT
|
By Darren Zaslau and Carly Nevis
Spent two seasons in Morgantown

Sports

Brown: “Our team wants to play and our coaches want to coach”

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT
|
By Darren Zaslau and Carly Nevis
WVU Football opens fall camp despite uncertainty

Sports

Sources: Big Ten votes to cancel football season; Conference spokesman says otherwise

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT
|
By Ed Payne
The Sunday vote by school presidents was 12-2 to call off fall sports because of the pandemic.

Sports

Fairmont Stays Alive Downing Central Greenbrier, 6-1 in State Tournament Elimination Game

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:52 AM EDT
|
By Darren Zaslau
Advances to play Logan at 6 p.m. Monday