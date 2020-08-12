Advertisement

Gov. Justice reinstates visitation restrictions at W.Va. nursing homes

W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice holds a press briefing on COVID-19 response on Wednesday, August 12.
W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice holds a press briefing on COVID-19 response on Wednesday, August 12.(Gov. Jim Justice youtube)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s nursing homes will be closed to visitors once again, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday.

During a press briefing, Gov. Justice said 28 nursing homes in the state are reporting active outbreaks of COVID-19 right now.

“Today, effective at midnight tonight we are going to have to close visitation to all our nursing homes again. We have got to some way to try with all in us to calm this down.”

Gov. Jim Justice

Gov. Justice also extended the closure of bars in Monongalia County for another seven days.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Justice: Bars in Monongalia County to remain closed for 7 more days

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Governor Jim Justice announced Wednesday that bars in Monongalia County will remain closed for seven more days.

News

Man accused of breaking into two trailer homes charged

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A Clarksburg man is behind bars after deputies say he broke into two trailer homes Tuesday.

State

Health officials report 133 new cases of COVID-19, 6 additional deaths in W.Va. Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday. Six more deaths were also reported.

News

Randolph County health officials report positive COVID-19 cases at Davis & Elkins College, W.Va. Children’s Home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Randolph County health officials said there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Davis & Elkins College and the West Virginia Children’s Home.

Latest News

News

Bridgeport Fire Department subject to study on optimal placement

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
The Bridgeport City Fire Department will be the subject of the new study.

News

Local political expert weighs in on Harris pick

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Adam Wright
Presidential Candidate Joe Biden has officially picked his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris of California to be his hopeful Vice President.

News

College football is not just for the players: WVU athletics brings millions in revenue into Morgantown

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Several athletic conferences have cancelled their seasons, but the Big Twelve is moving forward with football in the Fall.

News

Randolph County local expresses concern for elders through pandemic

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
With concerns for her father, Randolph County resident Carolyn Postelwait wanted answers from the nursing home where he resided.

State

New trucks to help feed seniors during pandemic

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The trucks can deliver both hot and cold meals across the state.

State

Second lawsuit filed for egg price gouging

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT
|
By Brendan Tierney
The lawsuit claims the company increased the price of a dozen eggs from $1.18 on February 24 to $4.27 on March 30.