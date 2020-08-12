Advertisement

Health officials report 133 new cases of COVID-19, 6 additional deaths in W.Va. Wednesday

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday.

That brings the total count to 8,008.

DHHR officials also reported six more deaths. The patients were an 85-year old male from Mercer County, an 82-year old female from Grant County, an 81-year old female from Mercer County, a 79-year old female from Mercer County, an 80-year old male from Logan County, and a 42-year old male from Logan County.

“Today is a difficult day in our fight against COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our hearts go out to all who are grieving during this time.”

As of 10 a.m., there have been 335,075 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,008 total cases and 153 deaths.

DHHR officials said 1,895 cases are currently active and 5,960 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 135 patients are hospitalized. Forty-eight patients are ICU, and 16 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (685/28), Boone (109/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (69/1), Cabell (418/10), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (154/1), Gilmer (17/0), Grant (128/1), Greenbrier (92/0), Hampshire (80/0), Hancock (107/4), Hardy (60/1), Harrison (232/3), Jackson (166/0), Jefferson (292/7), Kanawha (962/14), Lewis (27/1), Lincoln (95/0), Logan (264/0), Marion (189/4), Marshall (126/4), Mason (66/0), McDowell (59/1), Mercer (208/1), Mineral (125/2), Mingo (181/2), Monongalia (936/17), Monroe (19/1), Morgan (29/1), Nicholas (39/1), Ohio (269/3), Pendleton (41/1), Pleasants (13/1), Pocahontas (41/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (202/1), Raleigh (259/8), Randolph (206/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (16/0), Summers (15/0), Taylor (58/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (15/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (212/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (43/1), Wirt (7/0), Wood (252/12), Wyoming (37/0).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man accused of breaking into two trailer homes charged

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A Clarksburg man is behind bars after deputies say he broke into two trailer homes Tuesday.

News

Randolph County health officials report positive COVID-19 cases at Davis & Elkins College, W.Va. Children’s Home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Randolph County health officials said there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Davis & Elkins College and the West Virginia Children’s Home.

News

Bridgeport Fire Department subject to study on optimal placement

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
The Bridgeport City Fire Department will be the subject of the new study.

News

Local political expert weighs in on Harris pick

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Adam Wright
Presidential Candidate Joe Biden has officially picked his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris of California to be his hopeful Vice President.

Latest News

News

College football is not just for the players: WVU athletics brings millions in revenue into Morgantown

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Several athletic conferences have cancelled their seasons, but the Big Twelve is moving forward with football in the Fall.

News

Randolph County local expresses concern for elders through pandemic

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
With concerns for her father, Randolph County resident Carolyn Postelwait wanted answers from the nursing home where he resided.

State

New trucks to help feed seniors during pandemic

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The trucks can deliver both hot and cold meals across the state.

State

Second lawsuit filed for egg price gouging

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The lawsuit claims the company increased the price of a dozen eggs from $1.18 on February 24 to $4.27 on March 30.

News

Trial begins in case against former Marshall student

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This will be the first jury trail at the Cabell County Courthouse since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

News

COVID-19 outbreak reported among staff at Bridgeport assisted living facility

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported among staff at a long-term care facility in Bridgeport, according to health officials.