How the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting courts

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - While the wheels of justice are back in motion - adjustments had to be made because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harrison County judge James Matish had a hearing Wednesday, and even though he came to court, nobody else did.

“You could tell the way things were going nationally, that we were probably going to be closed down for in-person hearings for quite some time,” said Matish.

When the administrative protocols came out on May 6 by the chief justice, courts were able to have non-emergency hearings by Skype.

Matish says if it’s just two attorneys arguing in front of him, that’s been able to move virtually through something like a phone call or Skype.

He adds that Skype is the main way he does his hearings because of the security features it offers.

Some of the challenges are connectivity issues but the judge says folks may be able to call in.

“You could have those attorneys, they may be waiting to go to court in another county but they were available to do a quick hearing by Skype in Harrison County without having to travel back and forth.”

However, one local attorney says technology is great but takes away that personal touch.

“I do think, though, that there are some proceedings that will absolutely fail to deliver that personal experience if they have to be done by video and I’m hopeful that we can get away from that,” said Todd La Neve.

