Kroger recalls cheese dips sold at stores in West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kroger is recalling cheese dips sold at stores in Virginia, West Virginia and the eastern portions of Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio.

The company said in a news release it’s recalling the dips because they have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.

No customer illnesses have been confirmed to date.

The company says it was notified on July 31 by supplier Onions 52 that it had received red, yellow, and white onions from Thomson International, Inc., which had been implicated in the salmonella-related outbreak.

On Aug. 1, bulk onions from Thomson International, Inc. were removed from sale in stores that had been identified as receiving the affected product.

The company says it was determined that several in-store made cheese dips might’ve used red onions from the produce department as an ingredient.

The dips were sold between May 15, 2020 and Aug. 6, 2020, according to Kroger.

The following items impacted are:

Kroger cheese recall (Kroger)

The company says it has removed the items from shelves and initiated its customer recall system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled products through register receipt tape messages and phone calls.

