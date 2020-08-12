Advertisement

Less than a month until school’s reopening target date, education leaders still figuring out plan

September 8th is the target date for reopening. There is still work to be done by education leaders before school is back in session.
By Joe Buchanan
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Board of Education members met throughout the day Wedenesday for one final scheduled meeting before the target reopening date of schools. Most of the discussion about reentry took place during Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch’s address to the board.

Before Superintendent Burch began his address, Governor Jim Justice held his coronavirus response briefing where he detailed some of the steps to school reentry.

“Local control should rule. That is what we are going to do. Local input is going to rule the day,” said Gov. Justice.

He went on to describe a color-coded metric system that is in the works by coronavirus czar Clay Marsh and DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch. That metric is expected to be presented to Gov. Justice later this month. Not much is currently known about that metric at this time. The metric will consist of four colors based on the community spread in that area.

“Of course we know that green is minimal due to no exposure rate in the community. We use that guidance document to move forward. Yellow is when we are seeing some signs in the community. It is not - it is not large yet, but please be aware. It is when we reach orange and red that we start - decisions will need to be made,” explained Superintendent Burch during his address.

When asked by board member Debra Sullivan, Superintendent Burch said the metric is a 7-day average, updated twice a week. This is to avoid schools continually opening and closing in response to minor spikes.

“This is not a yo-yo number,” said Superintendent Burch.

He also hinted that the metric will also include guidance in how long schools could be shut down in response to large community spread.

“If you hit red the recommendation would be that there would be a minimum amount of time to close. Once again, you are not closing and opening, closing and opening. It looks like they are probably going to recommend two-to-three weeks,” said Superintendent Burch.

Board members are also awaiting the final few school reentry plans from county school boards. The due date is Friday. Superintendent Burch says he has begun reviewing the plans and returned some to counties for revision because they were not detailed enough.

Superintendent Burch described the school closures in Spring as rushed “triage” but says that is not the case for reopening.

The question over beginning with remote learning was also raised, but Superintendent Burch shot the idea down as a non-starter, referencing the students who do not have access to online resources in the state.

The Board of Education scheduled the next meeting on September 9th - one day after the target date for school reopening.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

How the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting courts

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
While the wheels of justice are back in motion - adjustments had to be made because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Look inside courts in Harrison County during COVID-19

Updated: 13 minutes ago

News

Taylor County health officials report 4 total cases of COVID-19 at nursing home

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Taylor County health officials say a total of four cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at a nursing home.

News

Marion County School District expects delay in receiving laptops for students

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
The Marion County Board of Education released a statement saying that their order of laptops has been delayed.

Latest News

News

Pet Helpers: Meet Vali

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Looking for a sweet, shy, laid back little furry friend? Vali is all that and more.

News

Pet Helpers: Meet Vali!

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Kroger recalls cheese dips sold at stores in West Virginia

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Kroger is recalling cheese dips sold at stores in Virginia, West Virginia and the eastern portions of Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio.

News

Gov. Justice reinstates visitation restrictions at W.Va. nursing homes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
During a press briefing, Gov. Justice said 28 nursing homes in the state are reporting active outbreaks of COVID-19 right now.

News

Gov. Justice: Bars in Monongalia County to remain closed for 7 more days

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Governor Jim Justice announced Wednesday that bars in Monongalia County will remain closed for seven more days.

News

Man accused of breaking into two trailer homes charged

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A Clarksburg man is behind bars after deputies say he broke into two trailer homes Tuesday.