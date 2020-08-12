Less than a month until school’s reopening target date, education leaders still figuring out plan

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Board of Education members met throughout the day Wedenesday for one final scheduled meeting before the target reopening date of schools. Most of the discussion about reentry took place during Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch’s address to the board.

Before Superintendent Burch began his address, Governor Jim Justice held his coronavirus response briefing where he detailed some of the steps to school reentry.

“Local control should rule. That is what we are going to do. Local input is going to rule the day,” said Gov. Justice.

He went on to describe a color-coded metric system that is in the works by coronavirus czar Clay Marsh and DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch. That metric is expected to be presented to Gov. Justice later this month. Not much is currently known about that metric at this time. The metric will consist of four colors based on the community spread in that area.

“Of course we know that green is minimal due to no exposure rate in the community. We use that guidance document to move forward. Yellow is when we are seeing some signs in the community. It is not - it is not large yet, but please be aware. It is when we reach orange and red that we start - decisions will need to be made,” explained Superintendent Burch during his address.

When asked by board member Debra Sullivan, Superintendent Burch said the metric is a 7-day average, updated twice a week. This is to avoid schools continually opening and closing in response to minor spikes.

“This is not a yo-yo number,” said Superintendent Burch.

He also hinted that the metric will also include guidance in how long schools could be shut down in response to large community spread.

“If you hit red the recommendation would be that there would be a minimum amount of time to close. Once again, you are not closing and opening, closing and opening. It looks like they are probably going to recommend two-to-three weeks,” said Superintendent Burch.

Board members are also awaiting the final few school reentry plans from county school boards. The due date is Friday. Superintendent Burch says he has begun reviewing the plans and returned some to counties for revision because they were not detailed enough.

Superintendent Burch described the school closures in Spring as rushed “triage” but says that is not the case for reopening.

The question over beginning with remote learning was also raised, but Superintendent Burch shot the idea down as a non-starter, referencing the students who do not have access to online resources in the state.

The Board of Education scheduled the next meeting on September 9th - one day after the target date for school reopening.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.