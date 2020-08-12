Advertisement

Local political expert weighs in on Harris pick

Senator Kamala Harris(CNN)
By Adam Wright
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Presidential Candidate Joe Biden has officially picked his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris of California to be his hopeful Vice President. 

I spoke to Fairmont State’s Political Expert Professor William Harrison on his thoughts about Harris. 

“I would have advised him to pick Kamala Harris. She is from a major state of California. It is important to pick a diverse ticket especially given current American politics, especially within the democratic party. Kamala Harris I think is a very qualified individual. I think she will be good in debates. So I think with all these Vice President nominees I would of recommended picking Kamala Harris. 

Now with the selection of Senator Harris, there has been previous conflict with Presidential Candidate Joe Biden. 

"If I was the Republicans I would of pointed out that Kamala Harris has in the past attacked Biden during his debate. She was very critical and harsh to Biden and I would then tried to point out potential hypocrisy in the Democratic Campaign of him picking somebody that has attacked him severely in the past. 

Voting registration totals for 2016 in West Virginia are 44.74% Democrat and 31.21% Republican, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office .

