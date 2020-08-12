Local resale shop rises above pandemic

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Caring resale store managed to stay afloat amidst the pandemic.

It was a busy day here at the West Virginia Caring resale store but despite the pandemic, the store is in full swing.

The WV Caring Vice President of Public Affairs Cindy Woodyard says the phone lines were ringing of the hook and people waiting outside to get in. That’s because the shop was shut down from March through June.

“Our customers were very very happy or us to reopen and we’ve had record sales since then,” said Woodyard.

The store’s merchandise is 100 percent donated and all of the proceeds go toward the organization’s hospice patients.

During the peak of the coronavirus, business for the resale store plummeted.

“We had to cancel everything indefinitely, we reopened or thrift store in June. We had a backlog of people that wanted to come. We put in a lot of measures for that,” said Woodyard.

The store’s manager Deborah Markley says it has a sanitation station and only 3 people can come in at a time.

“Our social distancing of 6 feet is upheld. You come in the front door and you’ll go out the side door right here. That ensures six feet spacing so the people waiting are not being walked in front of,” said Markley.

As the store opened back up -- things started looking up.

“It has turned out really well, we’ve had great sales, we’ve had our repeat customers come back plus we’ve gotten new customers and that’s a blessing because we can still help people,” said Markley.

The store is open Monday thru Friday 9:30 a.m to 4 p.m and Saturday from 9 a.m to 1:30 p.m.

