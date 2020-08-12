Advertisement

Local resale shop rises above pandemic

HOSPICE
HOSPICE(Jasmin Adous)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Caring resale store managed to stay afloat amidst the pandemic.

It was a busy day here at the West Virginia Caring resale store but despite the pandemic, the store is in full swing.

The WV Caring Vice President of Public Affairs Cindy Woodyard says the phone lines were ringing of the hook and people waiting outside to get in. That’s because the shop was shut down from March through June.

“Our customers were very very happy or us to reopen and we’ve had record sales since then,” said Woodyard.

The store’s merchandise is 100 percent donated and all of the proceeds go toward the organization’s hospice patients.

During the peak of the coronavirus, business for the resale store plummeted.

“We had to cancel everything indefinitely, we reopened or thrift store in June. We had a backlog of people that wanted to come. We put in a lot of measures for that,” said Woodyard.

The store’s manager Deborah Markley says it has a sanitation station and only 3 people can come in at a time.

“Our social distancing of 6 feet is upheld. You come in the front door and you’ll go out the side door right here. That ensures six feet spacing so the people waiting are not being walked in front of,” said Markley.

As the store opened back up -- things started looking up.

“It has turned out really well, we’ve had great sales, we’ve had our repeat customers come back plus we’ve gotten new customers and that’s a blessing because we can still help people,” said Markley.

The store is open Monday thru Friday 9:30 a.m to 4 p.m and Saturday from 9 a.m to 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mayor creates committee to combat homelessness

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
Morgantown Mayor Ron Dulaney Jr. created special committee that is set to meet next week addressing homelessness and drug abuse.

News

Much confusion is floating around on what to recycle

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
The center was plagued with contamination issues. shifts through the reasons why. The City of Buckhannon Waste Management says people are confused about what they should be recycling.

News

Non-profit provides free life changing equipment

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
Families with children who have special needs are getting some much needed equipment thanks to one non-profit.

News

Fairmont soldier surprises parents

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
Police cars pulled over private first class Kenneth Stahl’s parents and older brother and told them there was a problem with their car.

Latest News

News

Customer banned from local store

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
A post of a woman who allegedly made racist remarks to a person of color in one local store is making the rounds on social media.

News

Mother wants safer plan for return to school

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
A passionate West Virginian mother wants a safer plan for the return to school.

News

Sheriff’s deputy saves man’s life

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
Going beyond the call of duty, the Harrison county sheriff and Harrison county commission honors Lewis County sheriff’s deputy Charles Kirkpatrick for saving a man’s life.

News

Fairmont postal office to close

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
The USPS East Side station in Fairmont is closing down August 22, 2020.

Community

Petition to change mascot gaining traction

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
Petitions for and against a mascot change in Morgantown has gotten a lot of traction online.

Community

$600 unemployment benefits set to expire

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
Unemployment benefits could drop significantly as senate majority leader Mitch McConnell indicated that the GOP will not extend the six hundred dollar checks.