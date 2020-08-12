Man accused of breaking into two trailer homes charged

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man is behind bars after deputies say he broke into two trailer homes Tuesday.

Austin Hall, 24, has been charged with two counts of burglary.

According to the criminal complaint, Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a breaking and entering call on Pinwood Drive.

The homeowner that called told deputies a man in a blue striped shirt with grey pants tried to break into her trailer home through the window.

The screen on the window, along with the fan, were pushed into the bedroom, deputies said.

Hall was halfway through the window when the top portion of the window came down on his back, according to deputies. The homeowner’s daughter yelled that someone was in the window trying to get inside the trailer.

Deputies said when the homeowner went to the window, Hall then exited the window and ran off.

When deputies arrived, they found a track of footprints in the grass. Their K9 was able to track Hall to another trailer across the road in the trailer park.

When the K9 approached the porch gate, Hall fell out of the door onto the porch of the second trailer home he broke into on Honeysuckle Lane, court documents state.

Deputies said the door of the second trailer home was damaged, and there were laundry detergent containers and liquid in the doorway.

Deputies talked to the homeowner of the second trailer home Hall broke into. She was asleep during the break in.

Hall was taken into custody. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

