Advertisement

Man accused of breaking into two trailer homes charged

Austin Hall, 24, has been charged with two counts of burglary.
Austin Hall, 24, has been charged with two counts of burglary.(North Central Regional Jail)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man is behind bars after deputies say he broke into two trailer homes Tuesday.

Austin Hall, 24, has been charged with two counts of burglary.

According to the criminal complaint, Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a breaking and entering call on Pinwood Drive.

The homeowner that called told deputies a man in a blue striped shirt with grey pants tried to break into her trailer home through the window.

The screen on the window, along with the fan, were pushed into the bedroom, deputies said.

Hall was halfway through the window when the top portion of the window came down on his back, according to deputies. The homeowner’s daughter yelled that someone was in the window trying to get inside the trailer.

Deputies said when the homeowner went to the window, Hall then exited the window and ran off.

When deputies arrived, they found a track of footprints in the grass. Their K9 was able to track Hall to another trailer across the road in the trailer park.

When the K9 approached the porch gate, Hall fell out of the door onto the porch of the second trailer home he broke into on Honeysuckle Lane, court documents state.

Deputies said the door of the second trailer home was damaged, and there were laundry detergent containers and liquid in the doorway.

Deputies talked to the homeowner of the second trailer home Hall broke into. She was asleep during the break in.

Hall was taken into custody. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Health officials report 133 new cases of COVID-19, 6 additional deaths in W.Va. Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday. Six more deaths were also reported.

News

Randolph County health officials report positive COVID-19 cases at Davis & Elkins College, W.Va. Children’s Home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Randolph County health officials said there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Davis & Elkins College and the West Virginia Children’s Home.

News

Bridgeport Fire Department subject to study on optimal placement

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
The Bridgeport City Fire Department will be the subject of the new study.

News

Local political expert weighs in on Harris pick

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Adam Wright
Presidential Candidate Joe Biden has officially picked his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris of California to be his hopeful Vice President.

Latest News

News

College football is not just for the players: WVU athletics brings millions in revenue into Morgantown

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Several athletic conferences have cancelled their seasons, but the Big Twelve is moving forward with football in the Fall.

News

Randolph County local expresses concern for elders through pandemic

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
With concerns for her father, Randolph County resident Carolyn Postelwait wanted answers from the nursing home where he resided.

State

New trucks to help feed seniors during pandemic

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The trucks can deliver both hot and cold meals across the state.

State

Second lawsuit filed for egg price gouging

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The lawsuit claims the company increased the price of a dozen eggs from $1.18 on February 24 to $4.27 on March 30.

News

Trial begins in case against former Marshall student

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This will be the first jury trail at the Cabell County Courthouse since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

News

COVID-19 outbreak reported among staff at Bridgeport assisted living facility

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported among staff at a long-term care facility in Bridgeport, according to health officials.