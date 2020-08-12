Advertisement

Marion County School District expects delay in receiving laptops for students

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County Board of Education released a statement saying that their order of laptops has been delayed.

This affects over 7,000 students in the county, as every student was suppose to receive a Chomebook before the start of classes.

Now, the board isn’t expecting the laptops to arrive until October 24.

“We had to come up with a plan B and schools are going to see who has a device and who doesn’t,” Marion County Superintendent Randall Farley said.

Around 400 students will need assistance in obtaining a device for school, according to Farley. That information came from previous surveys they had families fill out. They believe schools will have enough laptops to distribute through a check-out system until the Chromebooks are delivered, but are continuing to reach out to families to find out if more students are in need.

However, with many parents still questioning the reliability, Shermantic Computer Services owner Stefanie Ashley, wanted to step in and help.

“If you have a kid in school, let’s just go ahead and offer them an additional 20 percent off to these kids, try to make it just a little bit easier for the parents to have access to technology for their kids,” Ashley said.

As a business that sells refurbished laptops, Ashley said this could be helpful to families. There are laptops starting at $50, but Ashley said it goes beyond making profit.

“If you’re still struggling that hard and can’t afford something that I have in stock, come see me,” she said. “I will gladly help you out as best that I can. I want to see these kids thrive in the environment we have to put them in because there’s no kid that should have to go without just because the schools are unable to get the laptops in at the current time,” Ashley said.

Anyone with questions can contact the owner at 304-367-0020 or visit their Facebook page.

