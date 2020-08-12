Advertisement

Mountaineers reveal new 2020 football schedule

Conference play will begin on Sept. 26
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Big 12 board of directors agreed on Tuesday night to move forward with its intentions to play fall sports in 2020.

With that, Mountaineer football revealed a new football schedule which includes one non-conference home game against Eastern Kentucky to start the season on September 12 followed by nine conference games. WVU is set to open its Big 12 slate at Oklahoma State on September 26.

There are six home contests on the schedule and four away games. Included in the schedule are three bye weeks on the week of September 19, October 10, and November 21 which provide flexibility if games need to be postponed and rescheduled.

The top two teams in the conference will meet in the Big 12 football championship game on Saturday, December 12 in Arlington, Texas.

WVU Athletics is still working with the school, local & state authorities on a potential plan for fan attendance at Milan Puskar Stadium.

2020 Football Schedule

Day Date Opponent Time

Sat. Sept. 12 Eastern Kentucky TBA

Sat. Sept. 19 OPEN

Sat. Sept. 26 at Oklahoma State * TBA

Sat. Oct. 3 Baylor * TBA

Sat. Oct. 10 OPEN

Sat. Oct. 17 Kansas * TBA

Sat. Oct. 24 at Texas Tech * TBA

Sat. Oct. 31 Kansas State * TBA

Sat. Nov. 7 at Texas * TBA

Sat. Nov. 14 TCU * TBA

Sat. Nov. 21 OPEN

Sat. Nov. 28 Oklahoma* TBA

Sat. Dec. 5 at Iowa State * TBA

