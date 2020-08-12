Pet Helpers: Meet Vali!

Looking for a sweet, shy, laid back little furry friend? Vali is all that and more. This little girl is thought to be a Rat Terrier about 2-years-old and weighs approximately 9 pounds.

She gets along well with the other dogs in her foster home but not sure about cats. She doesn’t mind older kids (12+yrs) at all and enjoys lounging with her foster parent’s and grandson.

Vali is a bit shy but warms up quickly. She especially enjoys laying on the couch next to you and/or burrowed under a soft warm blanket.

Vali is spayed, micro chipped and up to date on vaccinations and flea /worm medicine.

She’s leash/harness trained and crate trained. She is coming along quite nicely with her house training. With her amazing laid back personality she would be an amazing addition to any family.

If you would like to make Vali a member of your family, all you need to do is fill out your application online. Her adoption fee is $150 and she’s being fostered in the Clarksburg, WV area.

