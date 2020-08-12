Advertisement

Pet Helpers: Meet Vali

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Looking for a sweet, shy, laid back little furry friend? Vali is all that and more. This little girl is thought to be a Rat Terrier about 2-years-old and weighs approximately 9 pounds.

She gets along well with the other dogs in her foster home but not sure about cats. She doesn’t mind older kids (12+yrs) at all and enjoys lounging with her foster parent’s and grandson.

Vali is a bit shy but warms up quickly. She especially enjoys laying on the couch next to you and/or burrowed under a soft warm blanket.

Vali is spayed, micro chipped and up to date on vaccinations and flea /worm medicine.

She’s leash/harness trained and crate trained. She is coming along quite nicely with her house training. With her amazing laid back personality she would be an amazing addition to any family.

If you would like to make Vali a member of your family, all you need to do is fill out your application online. Her adoption fee is $150 and she’s being fostered in the Clarksburg, WV area.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

How the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting courts

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
While the wheels of justice are back in motion - adjustments had to be made because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Look inside courts in Harrison County during COVID-19

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

Taylor County health officials report 4 total cases of COVID-19 at nursing home

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Taylor County health officials say a total of four cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at a nursing home.

News

Less than a month until school’s reopening target date, education leaders still figuring out plan

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
September 8th is the target date for reopening. There is still work to be done by education leaders before school is back in session.

News

Marion County School District expects delay in receiving laptops for students

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
The Marion County Board of Education released a statement saying that their order of laptops has been delayed.

Latest News

News

Pet Helpers: Meet Vali!

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Kroger recalls cheese dips sold at stores in West Virginia

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Kroger is recalling cheese dips sold at stores in Virginia, West Virginia and the eastern portions of Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio.

News

Gov. Justice reinstates visitation restrictions at W.Va. nursing homes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
During a press briefing, Gov. Justice said 28 nursing homes in the state are reporting active outbreaks of COVID-19 right now.

News

Gov. Justice: Bars in Monongalia County to remain closed for 7 more days

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Governor Jim Justice announced Wednesday that bars in Monongalia County will remain closed for seven more days.

News

Man accused of breaking into two trailer homes charged

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A Clarksburg man is behind bars after deputies say he broke into two trailer homes Tuesday.