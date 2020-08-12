Advertisement

Randolph County health officials report positive COVID-19 cases at Davis & Elkins College, W.Va. Children’s Home

COVID 19
COVID 19(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Randolph County health officials said there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Davis & Elkins College and the West Virginia Children’s Home.

Kassie Swecker, a registered nurse at the Randolph Elkins Health Department, said Davis & Elkins College has reported two positive cases, and the West Virginia Children’s Home has reported one positive case.

Swecker said the health department was notified about the cases between the end of last week and the beginning of this week. They have been working closely with both facilities.

The college and the children’s home have policies in place that they are following in regards to quarantine, cleaning, and testing those determined to have a true exposure, Swecker said.

According to Swecker, the health department is doing a full investigation of the cases. There are test dates set for both facilities this week for students/residents and staff.

