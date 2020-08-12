Reports: Big 12 moving forward with intent to play football this fall
Joins ACC & SEC as Power Fives that intend to play this fall
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to multiple reports, the Big 12 conference is moving forward with its intent to play football this fall.
The conference board of directors met on a conference call on Tuesday evening and decide to continue with its plans to play this season. A revised schedule will likely be released on Wednesday.
The conference joins the ACC and SEC as the final Power 5 conferences standing after an eventful Tuesday.
The Big 10 and the Pac-12 both announced that they would not be playing sports this fall, with intentions of playing fall sports in the spring.
