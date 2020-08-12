Reports: Big 12 moving forward with intent to play football this fall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to multiple reports, the Big 12 conference is moving forward with its intent to play football this fall.

The conference board of directors met on a conference call on Tuesday evening and decide to continue with its plans to play this season. A revised schedule will likely be released on Wednesday.

Source: The Big 12 Presidents are wrapping up their call. The league is going to continue to pursue playing this season. A schedule, which was already prepared, will be released in the near future. This confirms what our @rivals friends at @SoonerScoop reported. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 12, 2020

SOURCES: The Big 12 presidents have decided to continue on to keep playing this season and are expected to have a revised schedule already in the works. @SoonerScoop was first to report the news. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 12, 2020

As Big 12 brass meets, source says conference leaning toward trying to play this fall https://t.co/c5oq3uqNbL — Drew Davison (@drewdavison) August 11, 2020

Breaking: The Big 12 will continue moving forward with the intent on playing fall football, first reported by Yahoo Sports, a league source confirmed to @skhanjr. pic.twitter.com/cpYG2J1DIB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 12, 2020

The conference joins the ACC and SEC as the final Power 5 conferences standing after an eventful Tuesday.

The Big 10 and the Pac-12 both announced that they would not be playing sports this fall, with intentions of playing fall sports in the spring.

