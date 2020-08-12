Taylor County health officials report 4 total cases of COVID-19 at nursing home

TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Taylor County health officials say a total of four cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at a nursing home.

Grafton Taylor County Health Department officials said in a news release that two residents and two staff members at Rosewood Nursing Home have tested positive for the virus.

Health officials said the county has reported a total of 59 confirmed cases. Twelve of the cases are active.

