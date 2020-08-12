Advertisement

Tucker County relying on conditioning to boost 2020 turn around

Expects roster of around 20 players
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMBLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - Coach AJ Rapp and his Mountain Lions are looking to put their win-less 2019 campaign in the rear view and they are focusing on conditioning to do that.

Their summer workouts have involved a lot of running, cardio and agility work. Their roster is still remains young, with around 20 players expected by the time they put the pads on in September.

“We have a set of stairs in the middle of our hallways that we use for conditioning and they do different footwork drills and some running along with that to get the kids really conditioned,” Rapp said.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press and Hailey Tucker
The move came one day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they would not be participating this fall.

Sports

Mountaineers reveal new 2020 football schedule

Updated: 7 hours ago
Conference play will begin on Sept. 26

Sports

Webster County Football Learning New Offense Creatively

Updated: 20 hours ago
Highlanders went 4-6 last year and missed playoffs

Sports

Reports: Big 12 moving forward with intent to play football this fall

Updated: 22 hours ago
Joins ACC & SEC as Power Fives that intend to play this fall

Latest News

Sports

Former WVU guard Bolden inks first pro contract in Montenegro

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:35 PM EDT
Played final year with Alabama Crimson Tide

Sports

Big Ten, Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The move comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.

Sports

Pryor more comfortable heading into year two at MHS

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT
Averaged 7 points in first season with Mohigans

Sports

WVU football splits defensive coordinator role between Lesley & Addae

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT
|
By Carly Nevis and Darren Zaslau
Defensive coordinator Vic Koenning was let go last month

Sports

Fairmont Little League eliminated in state tournament

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT
|
By Darren Zaslau and Carly Nevis
Fell to Bi-State 16-1

Sports

WVU lands second Arizona transfer in LB Tony Fields

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT
|
By Darren Zaslau and Carly Nevis
Graduate transfer linebacker from the Wildcats