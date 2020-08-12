Tucker County relying on conditioning to boost 2020 turn around

HAMBLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - Coach AJ Rapp and his Mountain Lions are looking to put their win-less 2019 campaign in the rear view and they are focusing on conditioning to do that.

Their summer workouts have involved a lot of running, cardio and agility work. Their roster is still remains young, with around 20 players expected by the time they put the pads on in September.

“We have a set of stairs in the middle of our hallways that we use for conditioning and they do different footwork drills and some running along with that to get the kids really conditioned,” Rapp said.

