Webster County Football Learning New Offense Creatively

Highlanders went 4-6 last year and missed playoffs for the first time 2016
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - Webster County has been installing a new offense during its three-week period.

The Highlanders have been learning a new ball control offense, but they have been primarily doing so without the use of a football for sanitation concerns due to COVID-19. Between 7-14 players have routinely been attending the training sessions.

Head coach Rodney Tenney and company went 4-6 last year and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Highlanders will look to replace a pair of speedsters in second team all-state quarterback Reece Nutter and special honorable mention selection running back Dawson Tharp.

