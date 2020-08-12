Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast | August 12th 2020

Storms favoring Eastern regions again tonight, with an isolated downpour branching off for lowland regions.
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another day with storms on the agenda, this time more numerous across our Eastern areas mainly from orographic lift across that higher terrain. A storm may branch off across those lowland areas that have been baking in the sun all day. Humidity is high so that means that downpours are likely and would be the main threat with these storms tonight and the next few days. Even into the weekend, we struggle to dry out as a small low tries to cross over the region Saturday bringing us more stormy chances with the threat of some gusty winds mixed in there, too. Early next week a cold front swings through leaving us with a cooler, drier break for a bit.

Thursday: Early dry weather and limited sunshine being taken over by clouds and scattered showers, t-storms with a focus on the Eastern regions once again. The threat of excessive rain/flooding exists in these areas experiencing generous rainfall. High: 88

Friday: Although our storm chances won’t be as widespread, they are still there. Again, any areas experiencing rounds of soaking rain should be on the alert for localized flooding. High: 86

This Weekend: The wet weather pattern continues for at least the start of the weekend with an area of low pressure marching through for Saturday. This will add the element of gusty storms winds to our threat list in addition to possible flooding with areas experiencing consistent rain from this week. Sunday we try to start the process of drying out with scattered showers and a mix of sun and clouds. There should be enough dry time here to enjoy at least a few hours before the weekend ends. Temperatures around seasonable, but still a little humid. Mid 80s.

