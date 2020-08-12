Advertisement

Wednesday Night Forecast | August 12th 2020

FFW until 2 AM Thursday for Allegany, Hampshire and Mineral Counties due to excessive rain.
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Besides the Eastern panhandle region currently being under a Flash Flood Warning (Allegany, Hampshire, and Mineral Counties) most of the area sitting much drier tonight. However, small rivers creeks and streams should be monitored along the higher terrain from excessive rain today. A rain gauge near Audra State Park picked up approximately 2.40″ of rain from storms around 8 PM!

Thursday: Early dry weather and limited sunshine being taken over by clouds and scattered showers, t-storms with a focus on the Eastern regions once again. The threat of excessive rain/flooding exists in these areas experiencing generous rainfall. High: 88

Friday: Although our storm chances won’t be as widespread, they are still there. Again, any areas experiencing rounds of soaking rain should be on the alert for localized flooding. High: 86

This Weekend: The wet weather pattern continues for at least the start of the weekend with an area of low pressure marching through for Saturday. This will add the element of gusty storms winds to our threat list in addition to possible flooding with areas experiencing consistent rain from this week. Sunday we try to start the process of drying out with scattered showers and a mix of sun and clouds. There should be enough dry time here to enjoy at least a few hours before the weekend ends. Temperatures around seasonable, but still a little humid. Mid 80s.

