Fairmont councilman facing criticism after Facebook post about Kamala Harris

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont councilman is facing criticism on social media after writing a Facebook post about Kamala Harris.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he chose Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate.

Barry Bledsoe took to Facebook saying, “It says a lot that Bidens first priority was the sex and race of his VP pick, and not their ability to do the job. I guess that is why he picked a hoe.”

In a separate post, Bledsoe wrote that he is called “a racist and bigot.”

When we reached out to Bledsoe, he said he had no comment.

