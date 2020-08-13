Advertisement

Fairmont councilman facing criticism after Facebook post about Kamala Harris

A Fairmont councilman is facing criticism on social media after he posted on Facebook about former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate.
A Fairmont councilman is facing criticism on social media after he posted on Facebook about former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont councilman is facing criticism on social media after writing a Facebook post about Kamala Harris.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he chose Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate.

Barry Bledsoe took to Facebook saying, “It says a lot that Bidens first priority was the sex and race of his VP pick, and not their ability to do the job. I guess that is why he picked a hoe.”

In a separate post, Bledsoe wrote that he is called “a racist and bigot.”

When we reached out to Bledsoe, he said he had no comment.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man accused of stabbing woman charged

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A man was arrested after police said he stabbed a woman in the chin.

State

Health officials report 143 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 143 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday.

News

Monongalia County bar closure extended again

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
“As an incoming freshman, I’m not really old enough to do much with the bars. There’s a part of me that thinks it almost might bring parties to houses,” he added.

WDTV

Local agency looks for foster parents

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Pressley Ridge, a treatment foster care agency out of Morgantown looked for foster parents amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

News

Sexual assault trial underway in case against former Marshall University student

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This will be the first jury trail at the Cabell County Courthouse since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

News

How the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting courts

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
While the wheels of justice are back in motion - adjustments had to be made because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Look inside courts in Harrison County during COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Taylor County health officials report 4 total cases of COVID-19 at nursing home

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Taylor County health officials say a total of four cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at a nursing home.

News

Less than a month until school’s reopening target date, education leaders still figuring out plan

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
September 8th is the target date for reopening. There is still work to be done by education leaders before school is back in session.

News

Marion County School District expects delay in receiving laptops for students

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
The Marion County Board of Education released a statement saying that their order of laptops has been delayed.