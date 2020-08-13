Fairmont councilman facing criticism after Facebook post about Kamala Harris
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont councilman is facing criticism on social media after writing a Facebook post about Kamala Harris.
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he chose Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate.
Barry Bledsoe took to Facebook saying, “It says a lot that Bidens first priority was the sex and race of his VP pick, and not their ability to do the job. I guess that is why he picked a hoe.”
In a separate post, Bledsoe wrote that he is called “a racist and bigot.”
When we reached out to Bledsoe, he said he had no comment.
