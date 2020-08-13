Advertisement

Fairmont woman protests city during mother’s funeral

Romelia's mother was buried just miles from where she sat - protesting the city's denial of a planned funeral service.
By Joe Buchanan
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In the sweltering heat, outside of the Marion County Courthouse, Romelia Hodges sat in a chair with a sign reading “The City of Fairmont ruined my mother’s funeral.”

“They are burying my mother as we speak,” said Hodges.

Her mother, Amy Parks, died of breast cancer last week. Since then, Hodges and her family have tried organizing a funeral service. They aimed for Windmill Park, but was denied by the city.

According to the special event application sent to Hodges, the funeral was denied at Windmill Park because of COVID-19 maximum occupancy guidelines.

“But they can hold baseball games in that same park with hundreds of people?” said Hodges.

Hodges reached out to Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department - in an email given to 5 News by Hodges, White says “from a public health standpoint this office sees no reason why the services would not be permitted to take place as planned.”

City officials also raised issues with bringing a casket into the park for the service.

Amy Parks’ service took place as a small gathering just miles from where Hodges was protesting.

“I have been here since 11 a.m when the service started and I think I will stay until I have peace of mind come over me,” said Hodges.

She stayed for several more hours, but moved from her initial spot before 3 p.m..

She says, even if she does receive retroactive approval for the service - it will be too late.

“I am sitting here today because Mother Jones said ‘you pray for the dead but you fight like hell for the living,’” said Hodges. “What the city of Fairmont has done to me and my family during our time of bereavement is absolutely disgusting and I can not believe they would do something so horrendous to a family in their time of grieving,” said Hodges.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

