Health officials report 143 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 143 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday.

That brings the total count to 8,151.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 339,349 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,151 total cases and 153 deaths.

DHHR officials said 1,952 cases are currently active and 6,045 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 128 patients are currently hospitalized. Forty-six patients are in ICU, and 16 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (29), Berkeley (720), Boone (112), Braxton (8), Brooke (70), Cabell (431), Calhoun (6), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (160), Gilmer (17), Grant (131), Greenbrier (92), Hampshire (84), Hancock (112), Hardy (62), Harrison (238), Jackson (165), Jefferson (302), Kanawha (1,020), Lewis (28), Lincoln (96), Logan (276), Marion (195), Marshall (130), Mason (67), McDowell (62), Mercer (216), Mineral (125), Mingo (195), Monongalia (962), Monroe (20), Morgan (31), Nicholas (39), Ohio (271), Pendleton (42), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (125), Putnam (204), Raleigh (276), Randolph (212), Ritchie (3), Roane (19), Summers (16), Taylor (60), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (38), Wayne (214), Webster (4), Wetzel (44), Wirt (7), Wood (266), Wyoming (43).

