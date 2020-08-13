Local agency looks for foster parents

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Pressley Ridge, a treatment foster care agency out of Morgantown looked for foster parents amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Program Director, Jennifer Thompson said the center needed foster parents to match with children.

Thompson added that children were placed with a family based on their needs.

The center offered online pre-service training to become a foster parent.

Thompson said they needed different types of care.

“The need is very huge, we have a need for teen foster homes, we have a need for sibling group homes, and we have a need for respite foster homes. Homes that could provide temporary care for children,” she added.

The center offered a general information session on August 16 online. More information can be found on Pressley Ridge Foster Care - West Virginia on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.