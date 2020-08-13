Advertisement

Man accused of stabbing woman charged

Carson Maditz, 23, has been charged with malicious wounding.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested after police said he stabbed a woman in the chin.

Police said in the criminal complaint that they responded the 400 block of Lee Avenue regarding a stabbing Wednesday. When they arrived, they found the victim with two other people on the front porch.

The victim was holding a cloth to to her face to control the bleeding, police said. She had a large, deep, cut on her chin.

When more officers arrived, they found two people inside the home.

Police said they got written statements from everyone at the scene. The victim couldn’t provide a statement at the time.

One of the witnesses told police that when he arrived, he heard a scream. Another witness said the victim said, “it was his brother.” She nodded to the witness when he said that it was his brother.

According to court documents, a third witness said when she went to bed, one of the witnesses, the victim and Maditz were the only people there. They woke up when they heard the victim scream.

The victim was able to tell police by writing on a piece of paper that Maditz stabbed her. She was taken to UHC for treatment.

One of the witnesses told police he heard the victim screaming and went to her. He found her in the attic and grabbed a blanket to stop the bleeding.

Police later responded to the 400 block of Lee Avenue about a woman calling, saying Maditz was on her porch. He left the area on foot.

Police found Maditz and detained him.

When police talked to the victim again, she said Maditz cut her on her chin the night before.

The victim told police Maditz used a knife that she had with her on her bed.

Maditz grabbed her by the back of her hair and pulled her head back, court documents state. She then realized she had been cut.

Police said Maditz lunged at her, and she ran into the attic.

The victim was treated at UHC and received several stitches.

Maditz is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

