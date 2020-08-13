Advertisement

Monongalia County bar closure extended again

“As an incoming freshman, I’m not really old enough to do much with the bars. There’s a part of me that thinks it almost might bring parties to houses,” he added.
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

The Governor extended Monongalia County bar closure 7 more days at the recommendation from West Virginia University.

Incoming freshman, Daniel Bryan said this doesn’t affect him personally. However, he saw how the atmosphere will change.

Governor Justice said, Monongalia County Commission refused to participate in making the decision.

“So when we called upon the Mon County Commission in the beginning they gave us direction to close or whatever. Now they’re trying to dive in a ditch saying, we don’t have any input, we don’t want to weigh in on this,” Justice said.

However, Monongalia County Commissioner, Tom Bloom said this wasn’t the case.

“The governor made some misleading statements concerning the situation of the bar closure. We had never requested the bars to be closed, and for whatever reason, the governor kept stating we had requested it,” Bloom added.

Bloom said the commission spoke to Dr. Marsh and reached out to the governor and said they wanted to open the bars with strict guidelines.

“We can see it wasn’t what he wanted to hear, but to say we weren’t involved and didn’t respond is not correct,” Bloom continued.

Bloom also said the commission was responsible for the whole county, not just WVU.

Bloom was in hopes the commission could meet with the governor to solve the issue.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

