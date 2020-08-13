Advertisement

Mountain East Conference moves fall sports to spring

Mountain East Conference
Mountain East Conference(wdtv)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain East Conference Board of Directors announced that they’ve decided to postpone fall sports until the spring.

The decision came following last week’s announcement from the NCAA Board of Governors regarding additional requirements and the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Division II Fall Championships due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mountain East Conference officials said in a news release that the board also approved a reduced schedule model for fall sports that will shift to spring 2021 (football, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, and men’s and women’s cross country). That includes a conference championship, with without participants exhausting a year of eligibility utilizing the legislative relief provided to NCAA Division II institutions for the 2020-21 season.

The board also approved several other recommendations from the leagues Committee of Athletics Administrators:

• Suspend competition for winter sports until no earlier than November 1, 2020.

• Suspend all competition in all sports indefinitely, with MEC board review by no later than Oct. 15, 2020.

• Suspend the indoor track and field championship for the 2020-21 season.• All countable athletically-related activities (CARA), excluding the restrictions regarding outside competition, for all MEC sports are permissible (as allowed under NCAA rules and Board of Governors requirements) at the discretion of each MEC member institution.

“I pledged to our board, administrators, athletics staffs, and most importantly to our student-athletes that we would exhaust every opportunity to stage competition this fall, and I am confident that is collectively what we have done within the MEC,” said Commissioner Reid Amos. “Present public health challenges, combined with the new mandates put forth by the NCAA last week, create too great of a challenge on too short of a timeline to be able to conduct meaningful competition for our fall sports.”We are tremendously disappointed for our student-athletes, and we recognize the gravity that comes with these decisions,” Amos continued. “We now turn our efforts to keeping our student-athletes engaged with their coaches and teammates this fall, continuing to develop our return to play protocols, creating new schedules for delayed sports, and preparing for our 21 championship events now slated for the winter and spring. We will continue our commitment to providing a meaningful athletics experience for all of our student-athletes and crowning MEC champions during the 2020-21 academic year.”

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

NCAA recommends eligibility extensions & relief due to COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
The Board of Directors will vote on August 21

Sports

WVSSAC awaits DHHR color-coded map ahead of Monday return to practice

Updated: 19 hours ago
Executive Director Bernie Dolan spoke with the WV Department of Ed today

Sports

Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Hailey Tucker
The move came one day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they would not be participating this fall.

Sports

Tucker County relying on conditioning to boost 2020 turn around

Updated: 22 hours ago
Expects roster of around 20 players

Latest News

Sports

Mountaineers reveal new 2020 football schedule

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 1:21 PM EDT
Conference play will begin on Sept. 26

Sports

Webster County Football Learning New Offense Creatively

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
Highlanders went 4-6 last year and missed playoffs

Sports

Reports: Big 12 moving forward with intent to play football this fall

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT
Joins ACC & SEC as Power Fives that intend to play this fall

Sports

Former WVU guard Bolden inks first pro contract in Montenegro

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:35 PM EDT
Played final year with Alabama Crimson Tide

Sports

Big Ten, Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The move comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.

Sports

Pryor more comfortable heading into year two at MHS

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT
Averaged 7 points in first season with Mohigans