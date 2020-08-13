Much love for Mollie: Community comes together to help get her a service dog

COALTON, W.Va (WDTV) - In West Virginia, one in 10 adults have diabetes, according to the state’s DHHR. But, an 1-year-old girl named Mollie has changed that statistic.

Mollie was diagnosed with type one diabetes on June 15. A week prior, the family thought she just had a cold or was going through teething. However, after the visits to emergency rooms, that’s when they were informed.

“She’s only—at the time she was 21 months old,” her father, Bob Fox said. “Then it’s like once the realization hits and it’s legitimate, it’s like how do we have to change our lives? How are we going to make sure that she has a good quality life going for her?”

Those questions led to the idea of providing Mollie with a service dog. Mollie’s mother, Shonna Fox, said that the technology used to detect Mollie’s levels isn’t always reliable.

“There was a 60 point difference between what her finger stick said and what the Dexcom was reading,” Shonna said. “That’s a huge difference when you’re looking at giving an insulin shot or you’re having to push carbs to get her sugar up, so that’s a pretty big discrepancy,” she said.

“If technology were to fail, the dog would still be here for Mollie and still be able to detect her lows and her highs,” Bob said. “So it would be very helpful in the nighttime hours.”

To provide Mollie with those services, the community stepped in to help in anyway they could. From fundraisers to just stopping by and giving a helping hand. Now with only a little over $13,000 to go from the original mark of $25,000, their sigh of relief will soon become a reality.

“She’s so tiny and you’re constantly having to hurt her whether it’s a finger stick, whether it’s an insulin shot, she doesn’t understand,” Shonna said. “And it’s like mommy and daddy have to hurt you to help you, and it’s sad that it has to be that way,” she said.

The family is hoping that the service dog will help clear that vision to Mollie. They have raised enough money for the service dog itself, but have other expenses relating to training and traveling that need to be paid for. But, each day, with the community’s help, they get closer to their goal.

“I can’t put it into words what it means for everybody just to turn around and help Mollie when most of them don’t even know her or never met her,” Bob said.

If all goes well, Mollie and her service dog will be united in February. To donate, visit their GoFundMe page.

