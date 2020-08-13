Advertisement

NCAA recommends eligibility extensions & relief due to COVID-19

The Board of Directors will vote on August 21
College Football NCAA
College Football NCAA
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As more and more conferences continue to cancel fall sports with the intentions of playing in the spring, the NCAA is responding with legislation to address student-athlete eligibility concerns.

The Division I Council recommended on Wednesday that the board of directors grant student-athletes an extension to the five-year eligibility window if they opt-out or if there season is cut short due to COVID-19. Additionally, if they do not get to play at least 50-percent of their season, the council suggested they be given an extra year.

The board of directors will meet on August 21 to make their decision.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WVSSAC awaits DHHR color-coded map ahead of Monday return to practice

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Executive Director Bernie Dolan spoke with the WV Department of Ed today

Sports

Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Hailey Tucker
The move came one day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they would not be participating this fall.

Sports

Tucker County relying on conditioning to boost 2020 turn around

Updated: 4 hours ago
Expects roster of around 20 players

Sports

Mountaineers reveal new 2020 football schedule

Updated: 10 hours ago
Conference play will begin on Sept. 26

Latest News

Sports

Webster County Football Learning New Offense Creatively

Updated: 23 hours ago
Highlanders went 4-6 last year and missed playoffs

Sports

Reports: Big 12 moving forward with intent to play football this fall

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT
Joins ACC & SEC as Power Fives that intend to play this fall

Sports

Former WVU guard Bolden inks first pro contract in Montenegro

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:35 PM EDT
Played final year with Alabama Crimson Tide

Sports

Big Ten, Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The move comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.

Sports

Pryor more comfortable heading into year two at MHS

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT
Averaged 7 points in first season with Mohigans

Sports

WVU football splits defensive coordinator role between Lesley & Addae

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT
|
By Carly Nevis and Darren Zaslau
Defensive coordinator Vic Koenning was let go last month