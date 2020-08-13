NCAA recommends eligibility extensions & relief due to COVID-19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As more and more conferences continue to cancel fall sports with the intentions of playing in the spring, the NCAA is responding with legislation to address student-athlete eligibility concerns.

DI Council recommends protections, adopts emergency legislation: https://t.co/z5P8OYGqYO pic.twitter.com/tSy9zuBMtQ — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) August 12, 2020

The Division I Council recommended on Wednesday that the board of directors grant student-athletes an extension to the five-year eligibility window if they opt-out or if there season is cut short due to COVID-19. Additionally, if they do not get to play at least 50-percent of their season, the council suggested they be given an extra year.

The board of directors will meet on August 21 to make their decision.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.