Raleigh Levi Hall Raleigh Levi Hall, 81 of Buckhannon, formerly of Guardian, passed away at home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He was born May 17, 1939 in Removal; son of the late Walter R. and Velva Carpenter Hall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife Judy Cutlip Hall; father-in-law Garl Cutlip; mother-in-law Almiranda Hall Cutlip; grandson Brandon Hall; brother Hollis Hall; sister Bernice Hall Bates; and brothers-in-law Franklin Bates, Doyle D. Smith, and George Cochran. Left to cherish his memory are his sons Matthew Scott and wife Cynthia Bias Hall, Walter Patrick and wife Helen Huang Hall; grandsons Alex Hall and Andrew Hall; granddaughters Sydney Hall and Aliana Hall; brother Roger L. and wife Margaret Hall; sister-in-law Brenda J. Cutlip; sisters Carolyn Hall Smith, Patricia Hall Cochran, and Marlene Hall and husband Danny Williamson; several nieces and nephews; and many other extended family and friends who will mourn his passing. Raleigh was a fun-loving father and brother. He was always the life of the party. He loved hunting, golfing, and fishing and was an avid fan of WVU Basketball and Football. Raleigh graduated WSHS Class of ’57, playing baseball all four years. He then attended Glenville State College playing baseball for two years. Raleigh started working in construction two years on the building of Dulles International Airport in Virginia. From there to Staten Island, NY, working on the Verazzano-Narrows Bridge connecting Staten Island to New York City. Between these two jobs he would travel home on weekends to play baseball for the Diana and Hacker Valley teams of the Mountain State League as Shortstop and Pitcher. In the 1960’s, his construction experience gave him the opportunity to work for the WV DOH on the I-79 project, Corridor G and Corridor H, specializing in bridge building until his retirement in 2001. Services to celebrate Raleigh’s life will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Hall Family Cemetery, Guardian. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hall Family. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the State of WV, including facial coverings.

