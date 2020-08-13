Advertisement

Thursday Night Forecast | August 13th 2020

By Colleen Campbell
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Isolated rain storms have tried to spread out across our Northern regions without much success. A quick bout of soaking rain did manage to squeeze through portions of Marion, Monongalia and Wetzel County as we finished off our Thursday afternoon. Tonight, occasional rain will occur before quieting down post-sunset. Overnight we will have to deal with continued muggy weather but don’t worry - relief is on the way! Next week cooler air will filter down from the North giving us some relief as we begin to approach the end of August.

Friday: Occasional soaking rain will still be around, as our stalled out stationary front will continue to dissipate. A mix of fluffy clouds and occasional breaks of sun will also a feature as dry air tries to nudge in a little more from the North. High: 88

Saturday: Just when we were looking for an opportunity to dry out from our stubborn system that brought rain across the East throughout this week, an area of surface low pressure paired with an upper-level trough will provide widespread rain and a few thunder rumbles throughout the day. This will be our next chance to see a good rinse across those areas that have been sitting dry across the North. High: 82

Sunday: Leftover showers from Saturday will be around in a light, scattered form. Trying to dry out as a cold front sneaks in from the Northwest. High: 80

Monday: Showers associated with our weak cold front will be around as the air starts to cool. High: 82

