W.Va. Education Association urges distance learning to start

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In a press conference held earlier Thursday, West Virginia educators would like to begin the school term with distance learning for public schools here in the mountain state.

West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee says one outbreak is one too many.

"Most feel uncomfortable returning to school under their county's plans," said Lee.

The WVEA collected data from a survey to its members regarding re-entry plans.

92 percent of educators said it will be difficult to make sure students are always wearing masks. Results also showed skepticism in a student’s ability to maintain proper social distancing.

Educators believe staffing and resources are insufficient for food service and bus routes.

100 percent of surveyed educators believe that teachers need to be part of reopening discussions and decisions at the county level.

90 percent believe masks need to be provided and should be required for educators and students.

90 percent said students and educators should receive daily temperature checks.

84 percent want to address student learning loss during the school year.

66 percent of those surveyed consider themselves part of the at-risk population.

"When we asked, do educators need to be a part of that decision making process, I'm sure you're going to be shocked that 100% of our members believe that educators have to be a part of the decision making and development of the county plan," said Lee.

Lee adds that distance learning will allow counties to come up with a safer plan to deal with the coronavirus - where they can iron out critical details.

Concerns have been raised about connectivity issues.

“They’re either going to have hot spots available for everyone and devices we believe we should have devices where you can upload and download classwork on those. So it’s a combination of the different types of things so we can reach all of our students,” said Lee.

Members of WVEA say the survey was open during the last week of July and had 4,000 survey responses.

Lee said since the survey was conducted between July 21 and July 30, outbreaks have continued in the state.

