WVSSAC awaits DHHR color-coded map ahead of Monday return to practice

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan spoke with the West Virginia Department of Education today, and so far the plan is for fall high school athletes to beginning practicing this upcoming Monday, August 17. Competition can begin on September 2.

The WVSSAC is waiting for the color-coded metric map that is being worked on by Clay Marsh & Bill Crouch. Counties will be designated a color based on the amount of COVID-19 cases. The SSAC will then use that map to determine if practices and game are safe to continue in the county.

Fan attendance will also follow that map. Dolan expects fan attendance to be limited to parents and family members and that all in attendance must wear a mask.

The DHHR’s map is expected to be released by the end of the week.

