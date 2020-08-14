AFA provides free memory screening

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A free memory screening is now available for West Virginians.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America announced its expansion for the virtual memory screening to accommodate the high demand for the service.

Results are not a diagnosis but can suggest if someone should see a physician for a full evaluation. Early detection is important so the person can begin medication sooner.

All you need is a phone, computer or any device with a webcam and internet capability.

The baseline is a score out of 23.

There is no age limit for the service.

“It’s a series of questions it’s 10 to 15 minutes, we test your thinking, your language, your intellectual skills,” said CEO and President of the AFA Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr. “ What’s important is you’re getting a check-up like any other check you get on yearly basis, you get a baseline and it’s so critically important that you get a baseline on your health and your brain health and wellness.”

The screenings are available every Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can schedule an appointment by calling 866-232-8484.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.